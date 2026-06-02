Tanzania: IITM Zanzibar, Vigour Group Partner to Sharpen Student's Job Skills

Zanzibar — A new partnership between the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Zanzibar (IITM Zanzibar) and Vigor Group of Companies is set to expand practical training opportunities for students, reinforcing efforts to produce graduates who can compete effectively in the global job market.

The collaboration emerged during a high-level meeting held at Vigor Group's offices in Migombani, where both sides explored opportunities for joint training, industrial exposure and innovation.

Speaking during the meeting over the weekend, IITM Zanzibar Academic Head, Professor Suresh Akhihebbal said the partnership comes at an opportune time for students to apply their knowledge in Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Engineering through active participation in production processes within Vigormanaged projects.

He noted that IITM Zanzibar students have already begun contributing to operations in various institutions, particularly in systems development and production processes, which form an integral part of their academic training.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These practical engagements, especially during academic breaks, have enabled students to develop impactful projects and gain hands-on experience in real working environments," he said.

Prof Akhihebbal added that with the institute's first cohort expected to graduate in July 2027 after completing four-year degree programmes, IITM Zanzibar is committed to ensuring that its graduates make meaningful contributions to society, the technology sector and the broader economy.

He said the institution will continue strengthening students' academic capabilities, innovation skills and leadership competencies to prepare them as globally competitive professionals capable of addressing contemporary challenges.

On her part, Vigor Group ONIRIA Project Executive, Ms Yulia Baystrukova, welcomed the discussions, describing them as a significant step towards a long-term partnership.

"We are very pleased with the discussions, which have demonstrated strong potential for building a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership between IITM Zanzibar and Vigor Group in the areas of development, innovation and technology," she said.

Ms Baystrukova noted that the partnership will provide valuable hands-on training opportunities for students, including exposure to industrial production systems, logistics, quality control and other critical processes, particularly for those pursuing Chemical Engineering and related disciplines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, she confirmed Vigor Group's participation in an upcoming IITM Zanzibar event scheduled for June 9, which will bring together representatives from industry and production institutions.

The event will mark the launch of a new Bachelor of Science programme in Chemical Process Engineering at IITM Zanzibar, designed to equip students with specialised skills aligned with industry needs.

It will also provide a platform to showcase key components of the programme and gather feedback from stakeholders, alongside presentations by industry leaders and academic experts.

The meeting also identified several areas of cooperation, including industrial visits to provide students with realworld exposure, scholarship opportunities and specialised training programmes for professionals and leaders.

In addition, the partnership is expected to support sports and community development initiatives, expand internship opportunities and foster innovation through collaborative projects between academia and industry