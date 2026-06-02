East Africa: Journalists Challenged to Safeguard Public Trust

Dar es Salaam — President of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), Judge Nestor Kayobera, has called on journalists across the region to uphold truth, justice and public interest in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking over the weekend during an awards ceremony organised by the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), Judge Kayobera said the media remains a critical pillar in promoting accountability, protecting human rights and strengthening the rule of law within the East African Community (EAC).

He said citizens cannot meaningfully participate in social, political and economic affairs without access to credible information, describing journalists as key partners in the administration of justice.

"A journalist is an assistant to the courts and a guardian of justice in society. The pen should be used to defend truth, justice and human dignity," he said.

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Judge Kayobera urged journalists to prioritise verified information, rely on credible sources and serve the public interest, warning against the growing spread of misinformation through digital platforms.

While technology has expanded access to information, he said, it has also intensified challenges related to fake news, ethics and public trust in the media.

He also stressed the need for stronger collaboration to safeguard journalism standards, including empowering institutions such as MCT to continue promoting professional ethics and media freedom.

Speaking at the same event, MCT Board Chairperson, retired Judge Bernard Luanda said the media industry continues to face a number of challenges, including online content regulations, licensing costs and economic pressures affecting journalists and media houses.

However, he commended the government for introducing loans for content creators, saying the initiative could spur innovation and expand opportunities within the sector.

Judge Luanda cautioned journalists against prioritising sensational content for financial gain, saying such practices risk undermining the credibility of the profession.

MCT Executive Secretary Ernest Sungura said journalists in the country continue to face unstable employment conditions and challenges brought about by rapid digital transformation, which is reshaping the media landscape.

He encouraged journalists to remain committed to ethical reporting and public service journalism.

"Stories that serve the public interest save lives, strengthen accountability and contribute to national development," Mr Sungura said.

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He also urged journalists not to allow themselves to be influenced by politicians, religious leaders or wealthy individuals.

"Journalists hold not only the pen, but also the future of the nation," he said.

The Chairperson of the EJAT panel of judges Jese Kwayu said the digital system used in this year's awards process significantly enhanced transparency, accountability and efficiency.

He explained that each judge was assigned a personal account and password to access the system, ensuring that no judge could view or interfere with another judge's work before, during or after the evaluation process.

"Once a judge completed the assessment within the system, there was no possibility of altering scores or decisions afterwards. Even if someone changed their mind later, the system would not allow any changes outside the established procedures," he said.

According to him, the innovation helped reduce operational costs while improving efficiency and transparency in the awards process.