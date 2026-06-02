Tanzania: 'Sema Na Waziri' Receives 163 Public Grievances Since Launch

Dodoma — The Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs has received 163 public grievances through its newly launched 'Sema na Waziri' programme since March this year, with 60 cases resolved and 103 currently under follow-up.

Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Homera, said the initiative has become an important platform for wananchi to directly present challenges requiring government intervention, including land disputes, inheritance conflicts, labour disputes, compensation claims and access to public services.

Speaking while receiving complaints through the programme, Dr Homera said the government remains committed to ensuring that citizens' concerns are addressed promptly and fairly.

"Since the programme was launched on March 17 this year, we have received 163 grievances. Sixty have already been worked on, while 103 are at different stages of resolution," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the minister, land disputes, inheritance cases, predatory lending complaints, workplace conflicts and compensation claims for accident victims are among the most frequently reported grievances.

Among the cases presented during the latest session was that of Steven Licheula, a resident of Mpanga Village in Mlimba, Morogoro Region, who appealed for government assistance in re-establishing contact with his two children after separating from his wife in 2019.

Mr Licheula said his wife left with the children and that he has since been unable to communicate with them or contribute to their upbringing.

"My wish is simply to hear my children's voices and support them. They should know their father is still alive and cares about them," he said.

Responding, Dr Homera said the ministry would follow up the matter to help create a conducive environment for the welfare of the children and the family involved.

In another case, Ernest Paulo of Chita Village in Iringa-Mvumi Ward raised concerns over a shortage of classrooms at Chita Primary School, saying some pupils are forced to study under trees due to inadequate infrastructure.

He said learning is often disrupted whenever it rains, affecting pupils' access to quality education. Dr Homera pledged to forward the matter to the relevant authorities for action.

Meanwhile, Mr Emmanuel Iranda from Nyibuko Village in Serengeti District, Mara Region, appealed to the government to allow residents living within an area owned by the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) to remain there, saying many families have lived in the area for years and have nowhere else to go.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Dr Homera said military areas are governed by strict security regulations and any decision regarding settlement must follow established legal and national security procedures.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that every grievance submitted through the programme receives attention and an appropriate response.

He said the ministry works closely with other ministries, government institutions, regional and district authorities to investigate complaints and facilitate timely solutions.

"I wish to assure citizens that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has consistently directed leaders to listen to wananchi and address their concerns. As the ministry responsible for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, we will not leave any complaint unanswered," Dr Homera said.