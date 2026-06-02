Tanzania: NACTVET Opens 2026/27 Certificate, Diploma Admissions

Dodoma — The National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET) has officially opened admissions for certificate and diploma programmes for the 2026/27 academic year.

This paves the way for thousands of students across the country to apply for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses through both direct college applications and the Central Admission System (CAS).

The first admission window opened last Thursday and will run until July 10th this year.

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NACTVET Executive Secretary, Dr Mwajuma Lingwanda told reporters that applications for non-health programmes, as well as Health and Allied Sciences courses offered by colleges in Zanzibar, should be submitted directly to the respective institutions.

She said applications for Health and Allied Sciences programmes offered in Tanzania Mainland will be processed through the Central Admission System, accessible via the council's official website.

She noted that the list of accredited programmes and institutions offering various courses is available in the Admission Guidebook for the 2026/27 academic year, which can be accessed through the council's website.

Dr Lingwanda urged applicants to personally handle the entire admission process, including filling in their details correctly and safely keeping all communications sent to their registered phone numbers.

"The council insists that every applicant should personally complete the application process to avoid inconveniences that may arise during admissions," she stressed.

explained that applicants using the Central Admission System are allowed to apply to more than one institution, with selection depending on competition and available slots in respective colleges.

According to Dr Lingwanda, successful applicants will receive confirmation messages from NACTVET through the phone numbers used during application.

he message will inform the applicant that he or she has been selected to join a particular institution and will also include a code that must be presented during registration," she said.

She added that once the code is submitted, the institution will complete the registration process, after which the student will receive another confirmation message from NACTVET confirming successful registration.

She further advised students to verify their registration details through the "Student Information Verification" link available on the council's website after completing registration.

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For applicants submitting applications directly to colleges, she said institutions will forward applicants' details to NACTVET for verification before final approval is granted.

"After verification, applicants will receive confirmation messages from NACTVET together with a special code that will serve as proof of admission and registration," she added.

Dr Lingwanda said that the verification system is designed to enhance transparency, reduce fraud and ensure that all admitted students are properly registered within the national TVET system.

She also advised applicants to carefully follow official admission procedures and avoid relying on brokers or third parties during the application process.

She said the digital admission and verification systems are part of broader government efforts to improve efficiency, accountability and accessibility in technical and vocational education across the country.