Tanzania: NMB CEO Showcases Tanzania's Banking Success At Cambridge

Cambridge — Tanzania's banking transformation and its broader macroeconomic impact took centre stage at the University of Cambridge recently.

This followed a high-profile keynote address by NMB Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Ruth Zaipuna, underscoring the sector's growing contribution to financial inclusion and sustainable growth.

Ms Zaipuna's keynote positioned Tanzania as an emerging destination for capital and a source of practical lessons on how trusted local institutions can channel investment into inclusive growth.

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"Africa's future will not be delivered to us, it will be built by us through inclusive systems, trusted institutions and the discipline to deliver lasting impact for generations to come," she said.

The Cambridge address comes at a time when African economies are seeking long-term financing for infrastructure, energy, logistics, agriculture, digital connectivity and productive sectors.

Ms Zaipuna said Africa's next phase of growth will depend on strong institutions capable of building investor confidence, mobilising long-term capital and directing finance into productive sectors.

The address was made at Cambridge Africa Business Conference 2026, convened by Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, under the theme 'Building Africa's Future: Capital, Innovation and Pan-African Scale'.

She highlighted the country's rising profile in the global financial landscape and positioning Tanzania's banking sector as a growing force in financial inclusion and economic development.

For example, over the past five years, NMB disbursed about 28tri/-into the Tanzanian economy, supporting households, agriculture, manufacturing, trade, energy and infrastructure.

The bank also contributed about 2.7tri/- in taxes and invested in healthcare, education, youth empowerment and environmental sustainability.

Ms Zaipuna further cited NMB's Jasiri and Jamii Bonds, which mobilised a combined 474bn/-, as evidence that African capital markets can raise resources at scale while advancing inclusion and sustainability.

She said Tanzania's financial sector is a practical African case study in capital mobilisation, innovation and institutional trust.

The address placed Tanzania and NMB within a high-level conversation involving scholars, investors, policymakers, development finance institutions and business leaders focused on Africa's investment future.

Using NMB's journey as a case study, Ms Zaipuna traced the bank's evolution from its 1997 beginnings, when it had 97 branches, about 600,000 customers and deposits of 150bn/-, to its current position as one of Tanzania's leading financial institutions.

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She said the transformation has been anchored in disciplined execution, professional governance, investment in people and technology, and a sustained focus on financial inclusion.

"Between 2021 and 2025, we invested over 230bn/- in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, automation and data capabilities.