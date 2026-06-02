Tanzania: GGML Kili Challenge 2026 Targets 2.6bn/ - For HIV/Aids Fight

Dar es Salaam — THE 2026 edition of the GGML Kilimanjaro Challenge Against HIV/AIDS was officially launched on Saturday, in Dar es Salaam through a fundraising walk and charity drive, with organisers targeting 1 million US dollars (about 2.6bn/-) to support HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care initiatives across Tanzania.

Speaking during the GGM Kili Challenge WarmUp Walk held at Bravo Coco Beach, AngloGold Ashanti Vice-President for Sustainability and Corporate Affairs in Africa, Mr Simon Shayo, said the GGML Kili Challenge Trust has partnered with the private sector through the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) to strengthen fundraising efforts in support of organisations providing HIV prevention, treatment and care services.

"Each one of us has a responsibility to contribute in one way or another to this campaign because there are still many people in need of medication, healthcare services and other essential support," Mr Shayo said.

He added that through the GGML Kili Challenge Trust, Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has, for more than 24 years, worked with various stakeholders to mobilise resources that have reached millions of Tanzanians in need of HIV-related services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We welcome more partners from the private sector to join this effort. We are grateful to all our stakeholders, including contractors and business partners, who have supported us over the years in achieving the goals of this campaign," he said.

This year's campaign has attracted support from organisations including Stanbic Bank, NMB Bank, Capital Drilling, Heritage Insurance, Puma Energy, Asante Tours, Coastal Aviation, NBC Bank and Mwananchi Communications Limited.

Mr Shayo said the campaign, which includes climbing Mount Kilimanjaro on foot and by bicycle, as well as other awareness activities, aims to support government and international efforts to eliminate new HIV infections, stigma and AIDS-related deaths by 2030.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tanzania, Ms Susan Ngongi Namondo, commended GGML for sustaining the initiative, describing it as an important platform for mobilising financial resources in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

She noted that when the HIV/AIDS epidemic first emerged, the world was confronted with stories of death and despair. However, through collective efforts in awareness, treatment and resource mobilisation, the situation has significantly improved, offering hope to people living with HIV and enabling them to lead productive lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Namondo further observed that international funding for HIV/AIDS programmes has declined in recent years, making it increasingly important to strengthen local initiatives such as the Kili Challenge to ensure continued access to essential services.

GGML Managing Director, Mr Ashraf Suryaningrat, said collaboration among stakeholders remains critical in sustaining progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Tanzania.

"Today's walk marks the beginning of something bigger, built on unity and hope. We invite all stakeholders to join us this July in climbing Mount Kilimanjaro as part of this impactful campaign," he said.

Speaking on behalf of private sector partners, Stanbic Bank Tanzania Senior Manager for External Affairs and Communication, Mr Dickson Senzi, said the bank's participation reflects its commitment to supporting public health initiatives and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"We are proud to be part of this campaign, which brings together the private sector and government in advancing community development and improving public health outcomes," he said.

During the launch event, pledges from participating companies and organisations exceeded 150m/-, with organisers noting that additional fundraising and awareness activities will continue through various platforms to help reach the overall target.

For more than 24 years, the GGML Kili Challenge Trust has served as a key platform for channelling private sector resources towards HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care programmes in partnership with the Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS).