Africa: Nduhungirehe Attends Korea-Africa Talks in Seoul

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe is in Seoul, attending the 2026 Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a high-level gathering aimed at strengthening cooperation between Africa and the Asian nation.

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The meeting brought together representatives from 50 African countries, the African Union, the African Development Bank, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ministerial meeting follows the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit held in 2024 and was convened to review progress made since then while charting new areas of cooperation.

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According to a joint statement adopted at the end of the meeting, the ministers agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, science and technology, digital transformation, food security, critical minerals, climate action, health, peace and security, and people-to-people exchanges.

A key focus of the discussions was economic cooperation, with both sides exploring ways to increase trade and investment, improve market access, strengthen infrastructure development, and support implementation of the AfCFTA.

South Korea also reaffirmed its support for Africa's digital transformation through technology transfer, capacity building, e-government systems, artificial intelligence cooperation, technical training, and scholarships for African students.

The meeting highlighted Africa's growing importance in global supply chains, particularly because of its critical mineral resources used in batteries, electric vehicles, semiconductors and other advanced technologies.

Participants also agreed to continue consultations on a second Korea-Africa Critical Minerals Dialogue aimed at promoting stable, responsible and mutually beneficial mineral supply chains.

The conference also addressed global challenges including climate change, food security, healthcare and peacebuilding, with both sides committing to expand cooperation in those areas.

South Korea also proposed hosting the second Korea-Africa Summit in 2029, with further discussions expected through future senior officials' meetings.

On Tuesday, June 2, government officials, business leaders and experts from both sides are expected to convene for the Korea-Africa Business Forum to explore opportunities for deeper trade and investment ties, industrial collaboration and supply-chain resilience.