Rwanda: Amavubi Off to Marrakech for Comoros, Tanzania Friendlies

Rwanda's national football team, Amavubi, has departed for Morocco for a 10-day training camp in Marrakech, where they will play two international friendly matches against Comoros and Tanzania.

The delegation left Kigali on Monday aboard Ethiopian Airlines and is expected to arrive in Morocco on Tuesday at noon.

Head coach Stephen Constantine named a 23-man squad for the camp, comprising three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders, and five forwards.

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The friendlies are part of Rwanda's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Friendly Match Schedule

Amavubi will take on Comoros on June 6 before facing Tanzania on June 9. Both matches will be played in Morocco.

Constantine is expected to use the two fixtures to assess his squad and fine-tune tactics ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group K alongside Mali, Cape Verde, and Liberia.

Traveling Squad

Players who reported to camp on Monday morning included locally based footballers as well as foreign-based players who had completed their club seasons.

Among those who joined the squad were Rayon Sports goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera, Zira FK defender Ange Mutsinzi, AEL Limassol defender Emmanuel Imanishimwe, and APR FC trio Jean Gilbert Byiringiro, Clément Niyigena, and Yunusu Nshimiyimana.

Al Wehdat striker Innocent Nshuti and Al-Sabah forward Abeddy Biramahire were also present at the FERWAFA Hotel, where the team held its initial camp before departure.

Other players named in the squad are Niyongira Patience, Hakizimana Adolphe, Kavita Phanuel Mabaya, Claude Niyomugabo, Emeran Noam Fritz, Jojea Kwizera, Johan Marvin Kury, Bonheur Mugisha, Djihad Bizimana, Samuel Gueulette, Jean Bosco Ruboneka, Kevin Muhire, Mickaël Joy Slayd, Fidèle Uwiyaremye, and Taiba Mbonyumwami.