Rwanda: Genocide Commemoration - Mount Kigali University Urges Education Rooted in Humanity

Mount Kigali University has called on graduates and young people to stand firm against genocide ideology and all forms of hate speech. The higher learning institution made the call as it joined the nation in the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration event, held on Friday, May 29, brought together students, staff members, and university leadership led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Martin Kimemia. Representatives from the Ministry of Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE), Royal FM, and Paramount Hotel also attended the solemn event.

The programme began with a visit to the Nyanza Genocide Memorial in Kicukiro District, where more than 105,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi are laid to rest. Among them are over 3,000 victims who were killed on the very hill where the memorial now stands, after being transferred from the former ETO Kicukiro site.

Young people challenged to defend unity and humanity

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Speaking during the event, Dr. Kimemia reminded participants that the 100 days of commemoration should serve as a period to stand for truth, unity, and humanity. He stressed that universities should not only produce skilled professionals but also responsible citizens capable of rejecting genocide ideology and hate speech.

"We gather here for truth and humanity as we stand united to honour more than one million lives lost during the Genocide against the Tutsi. This commemoration is also about protecting the future from repeating the pain of the past," he said.

He added that the responsibility of safeguarding Rwanda's unity and achievements now lies in the hands of young people.

"The protection of what this country has achieved lies in your hands. Young people must become ambassadors of unity, resilience, and humanity," Dr. Kimemia observed.

Genocide survivor Felix Rucayi, was a nine-year-old boy, living in Kicukiro in 1994.

Survivor recounts attack, severe injuries, and message of unity

Genocide survivor Felix Rucayi, who was a nine-year-old boy living in Kicukiro in 1994, shared a moving testimony about the violence he witnessed and the lasting impact it had on his life.

He recalled how escalating attacks forced his family to flee in search of safety. Along the way, they were ambushed by assailants who threw grenades before opening fire on civilians.

Many of the people fleeing alongside his family were killed during the attack.

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Rucayi survived but sustained severe injuries, including the loss of three fingers on his right hand.

There are painful moments from that tragic history that I can no longer fully remember, but I survived because the RPF-Inkotanyi reached where I was suffering. I am grateful for the bravery and sacrifice they showed in rescuing us," he said.

"That is something I will always carry with me as I continue spreading the message of unity and encouraging Rwandans to avoid hatred, because I witnessed how far such division almost destroyed us."

RDF urges youth to defend truth and fight genocide ideology

The Deputy Spokesperson of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Lt. Col. Simon Kabera, took participants through the different stages that led to the Genocide against the Tutsi.

He urged the gathering to reflect on their responsibility to contribute to national development and preserve what has been achieved, underscoring that fighting genocide ideology is a shared responsibility.

"I want to remind you that the RPF-Inkotanyi stopped the Genocide when the world turned away from us. No one can deny that. Young people should support the fight against this ideology by sharing accurate and factual information on social media," he said.

"We must become champions of the truth, share it with others, and remember that wherever we are, we are ambassadors of our country," he added.