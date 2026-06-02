Rwanda: Tech Firm Aos Commemorates Genocide, Supports Nyamata Memorial, Survivors

AOS, the leading data centre service provider in Rwanda, has commemorated the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi while supporting its survivors and contributing to the preservation and operations of Nyamata Genocide Memorial.

The event was held at Nyamata Genocide Memorial in Bugesera District on Friday, May 29. It was characterised by activities including wreath laying by AOS staff and management at a mass grave there.

Also read: AOS staff pay tribute to Genocide victims, support survivors in Mwulire

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The memorial site, formerly a church, was officially transformed into a memorial in 1997 after being desacralised by the Catholic Church. It is one of four Genocide memorials in Rwanda recognised by UNESCO for their global historical significance.

Alongside Murambi, Kigali Genocide Memorial at Gisozi, and Bisesero, Nyamata was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in September 2023.

Support to survivors and memorial operations

As part of the support, AOS contributed Rwf10 million toward the rehabilitation of houses for survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Bugesera District, and an additional Rwf1 million to support operations at Nyamata Genocide Memorial.

"Visiting this memorial reminds us of the pain Rwanda endured, while also reflecting the resilience, unity, and hope that continue to define Rwanda today," Byung Chul Koo, the CEO of AOS Ltd, said.

Also read: How AOS is championing secure, scalable datacenter services

Koo said remembering the victims and supporting survivors remains a collective responsibility, especially at a time when genocide denial and ideology continue to emerge in different forms.

"We reaffirm to the survivors, those who continue to carry the scars in both body and soul, that they are not alone," he said.

Koo also urged young people to learn from the country's history and ensure that the lessons of the genocide continue to shape future generations.

"To the young generation, this is not only a time to learn about our history, but also an opportunity to connect the lessons of the past with the realities of the present," he said.

Also read: This country will not die twice

The painful history of Nyamata Genocide Memorial site

Rachel Murekatete, a manager at Nyamata Genocide Memorial, explained the history of the site and the events that led to the massacre of thousands of Tutsi who had sought refuge there during the Genocide.

She said the roots of the tragedy date back decades before 1994, when Tutsi were increasingly persecuted and forced into exile. At the time, the government claimed Rwanda was too small and overcrowded to allow refugees to return. Many who fled settled in neighbouring countries and elsewhere abroad.

Murekatete explained that violence against the Tutsi intensified in the early 1990s. In Bugesera, massacres targeting Tutsi had already taken place before 1994.

One of the major attacks occurred in March 1992, when hundreds of Tutsi were killed in Bugesera. Survivors often sought refuge in churches because they had previously been considered safe places and houses of God.

Murekatete said that after the Arusha Peace Accords were signed in 1993, tensions remained high despite the presence of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR), led by Canadian General Roméo Dallaire. Extremist groups continued preparing for mass killings.

When the Genocide began on April 7, 1994, thousands of Tutsi fled to Nyamata Catholic Church seeking protection. Many believed the church would shield them from violence.

Women, children, and elderly people crowded inside the church, while others gathered in nearby schools and open spaces. However, the church compound quickly became surrounded by Interahamwe militia, soldiers, and local attackers.

"The church was packed beyond capacity," Murekatete explained. "People had nowhere else to go."

Attackers first threw grenades through holes broken into the church walls and roof. Soldiers then fired guns and used tear gas before militia members entered with machetes, clubs, spears, and other traditional weapons to kill those who survived the initial attack.

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The church still bears visible evidence of the massacre. Bullet holes and grenade damage remain on the walls and roof, while victims' blood-stained clothing, identity cards, and personal belongings are preserved inside as testimony to what happened there.

Between April 14 and April 16, 1994, thousands of people were killed at the church. Many others who escaped into surrounding marshes and bushes were later hunted down and murdered.

Murekatete explained that the memorial today is made up of two main sections: the former church itself and the burial grounds behind it.

Today, more than 45,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi are buried at the memorial, including many whose remains were exhumed from different parts of Bugesera District. More than 10,000 people were killed at the former Nyamata Church alone.

In conclusion, AOS stated it stands committed to the sustainable development of Rwanda with its ICT skillsets for a better future.