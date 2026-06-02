Rwanda: Witnessing Genocide, Embracing Hope - Indian Community Reflects On Rwanda's Recovery

Members of the Indian Association of Rwanda have paid tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi while commending Rwanda's remarkable recovery, saying its experience offers lessons for the world on rebuilding societies and preventing future genocides.

The call was made on Sunday, May 31, as representatives of the association joined the nation in the 32nd commemoration at Kigali Genocide Memorial, where more than 250,000 victims are laid to rest.

The delegation toured the memorial, where they were taken through the history of the Genocide, including the ideology that led to it and how it was planned and executed. They later laid wreaths in honour of the victims.

Witnessing the Genocide and choosing to remain in Rwanda, his second home

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Jagan PK, a founding member and former treasurer of the association, has lived in Rwanda since 1991, three years before the Genocide.

During the visit, he reflected on what he witnessed in 1994 and why the annual remembrance of the Genocide remains important to him.

"I saw the Genocide. Such things should not happen to mankind," he said.

Jagan recalled how members of the Indian community gathered together before fleeing Kigali for Burundi as violence spread across the country.

"On the road we saw many incidents. There were roadblocks and many things happening. We escaped to Burundi from Kigali," he said.

Memories of colleagues and friends who lost entire families during the Genocide have remained with him over the years, Jagan recounted.

"I saw people in my own office who lost all their family members except one survivor or two survivors. Those experiences stayed with me," he said.

Although the Genocide forced him to flee the country temporarily, Jagan said he returned because he considered Rwanda home and wanted to continue building his life there.

"I thought this is my second home, so I decided to stay here as long as I can," he said.

Reflecting on the changes he has observed since then, Jagan said Rwanda's progress over the past three decades has been striking.

"Rwanda has become well known in the world. The transformation that has taken place is tremendous," he said.

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Honouring the victims, celebrating Rwanda's resilience

Saurabh Singhal, an Executive Committee Member of the association, said joining the commemoration was both a duty and a gesture of solidarity with Rwandans as they continue to remember the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"It is our solemn duty to stand alongside our Rwandan brothers and sisters to honour the memory of the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," he said.

"This memorial stands as a powerful tribute, not only to the intense tragedies of the past, but to the extraordinary resilience and dignity of the Rwandan people."

"Never again" must be a global commitment

Mukri Hussain, the association's Vice Chairman, said the visit was a way of standing with Rwandans and reflecting on lessons that remain relevant far beyond Rwanda's borders.

"We are in Rwanda, and it is brotherhood that brings us here. What happened was against humanity and it should never happen again," he said.

"The lesson we learn from Rwanda is not only for this country but for the whole world. Such an event should never happen anywhere."

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Hussain, who arrived in Rwanda in 2000, said he has witnessed extraordinary changes in terms of development over the years.

He added that Rwanda has become a second home for many members of the Indian community.

Responsibility to protect human life

Namita Machchhar, an executive member of the Indian Association of Rwanda, said visiting the Genocide memorial reminds people of their responsibility to stand up for others and protect human life.

"This is my second visit to the memorial. Learning about what happened and engaging with the community is important because we live here and Rwanda is our home too," she said.

"We should always take initiatives to prevent such events from happening. Whenever we see something wrong around us, we should act."

One lesson that stood out during the memorial tour, she said, was the importance of saving lives.

"As we heard during the tour, saving one life is like saving the entire universe. That is one of the greatest things a person can do for humanity," she said.

Machchhar also praised Rwanda's progress over the years and expressed confidence in the country's future.

Solidarity and Rwanda's transformation

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Jwala Vijay Kumar, General Secretary of the Indian Association of Rwanda, said the visit was organised to demonstrate solidarity with Rwandans during the commemoration period.

"We came as representatives of different Indian communities to stand with the people of Rwanda and show our solidarity," he said.

Kumar, who has lived in Rwanda since 2009, said peace and stability have played a key role in the country's transformation.

"I have seen the transformation right before my eyes. Rwanda is one of the most peaceful countries, and the support we receive from the local community is remarkable," he said.

He observed that Rwanda's experience offers lessons for countries around the world.

"The story of Rwanda needs to be studied more closely. Learning from Rwanda's history is one of the biggest lessons all of us can take," he said.

Kumar pointed to Rwanda's efforts to rebuild unity after the Genocide, including the use of Gacaca courts, as examples of how communities can confront difficult histories and move forward together.

"In India, we have a saying, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is one family. If we can see each other as one family, then we can have a more peaceful world," he said.