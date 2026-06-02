Uganda: Plascon Celebrates Uganda Cup Standout Performers As Kitara Clinches Second Title

Kitara FC were crowned champions of the 52nd Stanbic Uganda Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over SC Villa at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, bringing the 2026 edition of Uganda's premier knockout football competition to a dramatic close.

The final delivered early intensity, with SC Villa taking the lead before Kitara quickly responded to level the score. After halftime, Kitara completed their comeback through Jimmy Kalema's decisive strike, securing their second Uganda Cup title in three seasons. The win also books them a place in the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup.

The final attracted a large crowd in Njeru, with fans creating a lively atmosphere that reflected the growing popularity of the competition. The tournament has expanded its profile in recent years, drawing increased attendance, media coverage, and nationwide engagement.

Kansai Plascon, one of the tournament's sponsors through its Twaake activation platform, noted the steady growth of the competition over the past six years since its involvement.

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Benjamin Bicung, Marketing Coordinator at Kansai Plascon, said the Uganda Cup had developed into a more competitive and widely followed tournament.

He highlighted increased fan turnout, improved competition quality, and stronger media interest as key indicators of the tournament's progress.

"What we have seen in Njeru reflects the energy and passion around local football. The colour in the stands and the atmosphere show how much the game has grown," he said.

He added that the company's focus remains on supporting platforms that promote sports development, youth participation, and community engagement.

The final also highlighted standout individual performances. Kitara FC dominated the awards, with Gadafi Wahab named Most Valuable Player and Best Midfielder. Meddie Kibirige was voted Best Goalkeeper, while George Senkaaba finished among the top scorers with four goals. Frank Tumwesigye was named Man of the Match in the final, and SC Villa captain David Owori was recognized as Best Defender of the tournament.

Kitara's victory adds to their growing reputation in Ugandan football, following their maiden Uganda Cup triumph in 2024.

As the tournament concluded, attention now turns to Kitara FC's preparations for continental football in the CAF Confederation Cup.