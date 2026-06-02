East Africa: Uganda's Story - Strength in the Face of Ebola

The Monitor's Ebola story on X, as well as irresponsible reporting by Africa Centre for disease control and Aljazeera show how major media players can be out of touch with reality.

When it comes to serious issues that touch Public Health and Uganda's true global image, you wonder why such entities that one would otherwise take seriously could be so pedestrian in the form and content of the information they disseminate to the public. Aljazeera reports a situation that we know as contained in Uganda as 'escalating' - a tactic of scare mongering.

For example, why does CDC inflate and conflate contacts under follow-up for Uganda, yet they don't highlight DRC's numbers under the same category? Why does The Monitor present Uganda and DRC's Ebola cases in one totality as if Uganda is a District in the Congo? They simply bundle up figures to heighten fear and exaggerate the situation in Uganda. Uganda has recorded 2 recoveries; they are not in their stories. Why?

The Ministry of Health's update has clearly indicated that there are only 9 cases: 6 active, 1 death, 2 recoveries & 550 contacts. If the media are going to report on the situation, then report on the full picture and don't conflate numbers of Uganda and DRC and report them as if a cohort under experiment. This is out of order. It's as if they are interested in supporting a particular narrative for reasons known only to them.

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Uganda is known to be the most forthright country as far as public health concerns are concerned. Government is very transparent and avails information; not only on Ebola but on all spheres of public health; since the advent of HIV-AIDS in the late 1980's. But we do not take lightly those entities who selectively present information that paints an unnecessarily grim and alarmist picture. Shame on them.

Uganda's experience with Ebola is not just a story of disease and loss--it is also a story of resilience, preparedness, and community strength. Over the years, Uganda has faced multiple Ebola outbreaks and has developed one of Africa's most robust public health response systems.

When outbreaks have occurred, healthcare workers, scientists, community leaders, and ordinary citizens have come together to contain the spread. Rapid surveillance, contact tracing, public awareness campaigns, and cooperation between local communities and health authorities have helped Uganda respond effectively to challenging situations.

Each outbreak has strengthened the country's ability to detect and manage infectious diseases. Investments in laboratories, emergency response teams, and healthcare training have improved not only Ebola preparedness but also the broader public health system.

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Uganda's experience has contributed valuable knowledge to global health efforts. The country's healthcare professionals have become recognized for their expertise in outbreak management, and lessons learned in Uganda have informed responses to infectious diseases across Africa and beyond.

While Ebola remains a serious disease, Uganda's story demonstrates how determination, scientific expertise, and community solidarity can overcome major public health challenges. It is a story of learning, adaptation, and hope--a reminder that even in difficult circumstances, people can work together to protect lives and build a stronger future.

What do we see as key themes for Uganda in these intermittent outbreaks? Resilience and unity, improved healthcare capacity, scientific and medical progress, community cooperation as well as hope and preparedness for the future. This framing acknowledges the seriousness of Ebola while highlighting constructive and inspiring aspects of Uganda's response.

The writer is Head of Communications & Media Relations - Uganda Media Centre