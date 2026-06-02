Uganda: Mawokota Unveil Malinga As Head Coach for Masaza Cup

With less than two weeks remaining before the start of the 2026 Buganda Masaza Cup, three-time champions Mawokota have officially unveiled Richard Malinga as their new head coach as they seek to reclaim the trophy and become the first county to win a fourth title.

Malinga was introduced to supporters at Mawokota Ssaza Grounds in Buwama alongside his technical team comprising Richard Kosole, Hakim Senkumba and goalkeeping coach Zagga Tumusiime.

The county also unveiled a new football management committee headed by Ronald Kavuna as chairman and Johnbosco Lubyaayi as team manager, a move officials say is intended to strengthen preparations and mobilise support ahead of the tournament.

Despite unveiling the technical bench and management structure, Mawokota is yet to announce its playing squad.

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Malinga said the selection process is in its final stages and that the team expects to unveil the squad within the next three days.

"We are finalising the assessment process and soon we shall identify the players who will carry Mawokota's hopes this season," he said.

Addressing supporters during the unveiling ceremony, Mawokota County Chief Hajj Hassan Kasujja called on fans to rally behind the team through both financial and moral support, noting that the county currently lacks a major sponsor.

"Now that we have unveiled the committee and the technical team, the responsibility lies with the people of Mawokota. We need your support by filling the stadiums and providing financial assistance. A team cannot succeed without the backing of its supporters, even when it is performing well," Kasujja said.

He also emphasised the importance of discipline among players, officials and supporters throughout the competition.

"Discipline is very important before, during and after every match. One of the things that will help us reclaim the Masaza Cup this year is maintaining good conduct wherever we play, whether at home or away," he added.

The unveiling ceremony also doubled as a fundraising event to support the team's preparations.

Supporter Dennis Bugaya contributed Shs2 million in cash, while other well-wishers pledged an additional Shs16 million towards the county's campaign.

The 2026 Masaza Cup tournament will kick off on June 13 with defending champions Buweekula facing Kyadondo at the Mubende National Teachers College Playground.

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The competition is expected to be officially opened by the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Mawokota will begin their campaign on June 21 with a home fixture against Kyaggwe at Buwama.

The county has been drawn in the competitive Masengere Group alongside Gomba, Kyaggwe, Ssese, Bulemeezi and Busiro.

The Buganda Masaza Cup remains one of Uganda's most popular regional football tournaments, bringing together counties from across the Buganda Kingdom and serving as a platform for identifying and nurturing football talent.

Mawokota's three previous titles place the county among the tournament's most successful sides, and supporters will be hoping that Malinga's appointment can guide the team back to glory after recent near misses.