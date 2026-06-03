Sudan: Radio Dabanga Nominated for 2026 IPI-IMS Free Media Pioneer Award

Amsterdam — Radio Dabanga has been shortlisted as one of 11 'trailblazing' media organisations nominated for the 2026 IPI-IMS Free Media Pioneer Award "in recognition of their creative and innovative work to sustain independent journalism amid an increasingly hostile global environment for press freedom. in light of a global environment hostile to press freedom", the International Press Institute (IPI) and International Media Support (IMS) announced on Monday.

This year's shortlist, which includes Radio Dabanga, is made up of organisations from around the world that the organisers say, "have been true trailblazers in opening up new frontiers for the free flow of news and information in their countries and regions, serving as a powerful reminder of the resilience of the free press."

Founder and Editor-in Chief Kamal El Sadig expressed pride at the nomination for this prestigious award for Radio Dabanga, which has grown into a multilingual multimedia news channel including shortwave radio broadcasts to reach the most remote and marginalised listeners, as well as Dabanga TV, bilingual web presence, and social media platforms.

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"Since our founding in 2008, Radio Dabanga has remained a voice for the voiceless, committed to providing accurate, independent, and reliable daily news and information from the heart of Sudan, to the Sudanese and international public." He also emphasises that "Radio Dabanga endeavours to represent the voice of all Sudanese and the aspirations of millions of civilians, who stand united in demanding an immediate ceasefire, an end to the war, and the return of unity, democracy, and civilian governance to Sudan."

'Radio Dabanga continues to deliver fact-based, verified, and relevant reporting for Sudanese audiences on a daily basis. It serves as a voice for the aspirations of millions of Sudanese civilians who stand united in calling for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the war, and a return to unity and democracy for Sudan. This commitment persists despite all the external actors who continue to support this conflict and are complicit in genocidal acts and serious violations against civilians by both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces...' -- Kamal El Sadig, Founder and Editor-in Chief, Radio Dabanga

This year's nominees also represent media organisations in Nigeria, Costa Rica, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Syria, and South Africa.

The winners of this year's award will be announced in the coming weeks. The awards will be presented together with the IPI-IMS World Press Freedom Hero Award at a special event at this year's Gabo Festival (July 24-26, Bogotá, Colombia), the leading event for journalists in Ibero-America.

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* The IPI-IMS Free Media Pioneer Award is presented annually to organisations or media communities meeting the demands of the moment through innovative models of journalism, media, or press freedom defence. They are opening up new ways of thinking about the free flow of information to strengthen independent journalism and meet the needs of their communities.

The 2025 recipient of the Free Media Pioneer Award was Hungary's independent media in recognition of their innovation, adaptation, and endurance under sustained political and economic pressure. Other past recipients include Kloop (Kyrgyzstan), Myanmar Now, and Rappler (Philippines). See all past Free Media Pioneer Award recipients.