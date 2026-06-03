South Africa: Ramaphosa to Act On 'Illegal Immigration' As Anti-Foreigner Protests Spread Across SA

Protests targeting foreigners are increasing. President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country needs to deal with illegal migration.

As anti-foreigner protests have spread across the country in recent days, with flare-ups in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged a tougher government response to migration issues while cautioning against xenophobia and vigilantism.

On Tuesday, 2 June, protesters in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, targeted foreigners' homes in Cloverdene and Chief Albert Luthuli, reported News24. In Ladysmith, KZN, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets and visited stores, calling on the government to act against illegal migration.

Speaking during the Presidency Budget Vote in Parliament on Tuesday, Ramaphosa outlined government's plans to strengthen immigration enforcement.

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"As we work to build a safer, more stable and more prosperous society, we need to address the challenge of migration. When it is well managed and regulated, migration can help drive growth and opportunity for South Africans.

"However, we need to deal with illegal migration. We have seen how illegal immigration can put pressure on our public services and undermine our efforts to create decent work," Ramaphosa said.

XENOPHOBIC UNREST Mass displacement as anti-immigrant violence explodes in Western Cape June 2, 2026 The President's comments come as surveys show that anti-foreigner sentiment continues to grow. At the same...