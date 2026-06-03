Zimbabwe: Chinese Nationals Flee Haroni River After Exposé - As Community Welcomes Government Intervention

CHINESE nationals who devastated parts of Haroni River through illegal riverbed mining have fled and left their Rusitu Valley camp empty after being exposed in a collaborative investigation by NewZimbabwe.com and the Information for Development Trust (IDT).

According to sources in Rusitu, only their wooden cabins and the perimeter-fence have been left, with previously seen heavy machinery, trucks and excavators removed from the highly contested area.

James Tables have been left on the banks of Haroni River while their last truck left on the 15th of May.

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Published on May 1 this year, the investigation titled 'Soldiers help Chinese gold miners invade Chimanimani as conflict with Mozambicans beckons' highlighted massive ecocide at the hands of the company which was being protected by traditional leader Chief Peter Ngorima at the behest of top officials he refused to name.

Homes and arable land on over 500 hectares had been targeted for seizure, with families that have occupied the land for over 300 years told they will be relocated to Gokwe district, a dry part of Midlands Province).

A Statutory Instrument (SI) 91 of 2026, promulgated last week in response to massive land degradation and disregard of previous efforts barring riverbed and riverbank mining has given the over 3,500 families hope that their pleas were heard.

Godfrey Hlabiso, a teacher at Hlabiso Primary School who has led the fight to protect Haroni River and his ancestral home for over a year confirmed the Chinese' departure.

"They left a few days after the article was published," said Hlabiso.

"All of their huge trucks have since been removed from the camp and only their cabins have been left behind. We are happy as a community about this development and hope the James Tables left behind along the banks of Haroni River will be removed."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a state of national disaster on 17 major rivers, including Haroni River, affected by siltation and mining activities across the country. His declaration paves the way for rehabilitative work that seeks to restore damaged ecosystems.

"The declaration means activities within the affected river systems are immediately halted except for operations authorised under the emergency rehabilitation programme," said Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri.

"Over the next 90 days, the focus is on stabilising river systems, restoring ecosystems and protecting strategic water bodies under serious threat."

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According to Jiri the removal of illegal mining infrastructure and rehabilitation of damaged catchments feeding major dams will be prioritised.

SI 91 of 2026 establishes a National Emergency Rehabilitation Programme (NERP) that will spearhead the rehabilitation of rivers such as Mazowe, Save, Sanyati, Munyati, Mupfure, Umzingwane, Insiza, Mutare and Haroni.

Added Hlabiso: "Let the rehabilitation of Haroni River remain rehabilitation as we do not want to end up in another fight.

"We would rather have Haroni River rehabilitate itself than host any other group that tries to do further damage."