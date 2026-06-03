South Africa: Murder and Violence in Mossel Bay As Anti-Foreigner-Inspired Attacks Spread

Xenophobic violence broke out in a Mossel Bay informal settlement over the weekend, leaving three dead and 55 shacks destroyed.

Three people, including two Mozambicans and a South African, were killed in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, over a weekend that erupted in violent protests against foreign nationals.

On Friday, 29 May, the SAPS said they had to respond to sporadic incidents of violence in the Asla Park informal settlement of KwaNonqaba, following anti-migrant protests.

The violence led to about 55 shacks being set alight. Police, assisted by fire services and disaster management teams, were able to contain the mayhem.

In the early hours of Saturday, officers were called to a scene where the body of a 27-year-old man was discovered with multiple injuries after an apparent assault.

Shortly afterwards, the SAPs found a second severely injured 43-year-old man who was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Subsequent investigations confirmed that the two were from Mozambique.

Police are investigating and have not released details.

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