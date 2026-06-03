East Africa: Kenya MET Forecasts Continued Rainfall Across Highlands, Rift Valley and Lake Victoria Basin

2 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across several parts of the country, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley region, the Coastal region, and parts of North-Eastern Kenya.

In its latest weather update, the Met Department said rainfall is expected to persist in these regions, with varying intensity over the coming days.

The forecast also indicates that cool and cloudy conditions will dominate parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley as well as the South-Eastern Lowlands, with occasional light showers expected in some areas.

At the same time, the department warned of contrasting temperature conditions across the country. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise above 30°C in the Coastal region and northern Kenya, while night-time temperatures could drop below 10°C in parts of the East of the Rift Valley and the Central Rift Valley.

The Met Department noted that the weather pattern reflects typical seasonal variability, with a mix of rainfall, cooler inland conditions, and hotter coastal and northern regions.

Kenya's weather conditions continue to show regional variation, with some areas experiencing persistent wet conditions while others remain hot and dry during the day and significantly cooler at night.

The public has been advised to stay updated with official forecasts as conditions may change depending on evolving weather systems.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.