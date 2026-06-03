Kenya: DCI Arrests Suspect Over Githurai Vehicle Arson During Fuel Protest

2 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect believed to have participated in the burning of a motor vehicle at Githurai Roundabout during recent violent demonstrations linked to fuel-related protests.

The DCI identified the suspect as Elisha Gatwa, who was apprehended in Ruiru following investigations and intelligence leads connected to the incident.

According to investigators, the arrest forms part of ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend individuals involved in acts of violence, arson, and destruction of property witnessed during the protests.

"The suspect is currently being processed as detectives continue with investigations aimed at identifying and apprehending other individuals who may have participated in the criminal act," the DCI said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The incident at Githurai Roundabout occurred during demonstrations sparked by fuel-related grievances, which in some areas escalated into confrontations, property destruction, and disruption of transport operations.

Authorities reiterated that acts of violence and destruction of property remain criminal offences punishable under the law.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates that violence, arson, and destruction of property are serious criminal offences. Those found culpable will be pursued and subjected to the full force of the law," the agency stated.

The DCI further appealed to members of the public to share information that could assist in ongoing investigations, encouraging anonymous reporting through its toll-free line and official WhatsApp channel.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as detectives pursue additional suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.