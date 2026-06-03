Angola: Cases of Teenage Pregnancy Increases in Northern Uige

Uige — The northern Uige province recorded roughly 285 cases of teenage pregnancy during the first five months of this year, an increase of 194 cases compared to the same period last year.

Of the total cases of teenage pregnancy, 23 were due to sexual abuse against minors.

Speaking to ANGOP, the head of the National Children's Institute (INAC), Rosaria Alfredo, explained that during the same period of the previous year, the institution registered 91 cases of teenage pregnancy, 11 of which were due to sexual abuse.

Talking about the situation of children in the province, the INAC officials said that the lack of reporting increases cases of sexual abuse against minors and that many of these cases occur within the family, but are hidden by family members.

Given the situation, Rosaria Alfredo urged the reporting of those involved in these cases, for criminal prosecution.

The province of Uige registered 320 cases of violence against minors during the first five months of this year.

These cases include physical assault, child labor, failure to provide food, and other violations. NM/JAR/AMP