Angola: President João Lourenço Assesses Progress On Burn Hospital Construction in Kilamba

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, made another inspection visit today, Tuesday, to the construction site of the future General Burn Hospital, in the Kilamba Centrality, in Luanda, whose physical execution has reached 72.66 percent.

This is the third visit by the Head of State to the project, as part of the regular monitoring of a project whose works began in March 2022.

During the visit, João Lourenço, accompanied by the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, and Executive aides, received updated information on the state of execution of the infrastructure, whose construction is being carried out by the Angolan company Omatapalo.

Dedicated to the treatment of severe burns and highly complex clinical cases, the hospital unit constitutes one of the main public investments in the health sector and aims to strengthen specialized assistance to adults and children who are victims of this type of injury.

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Ranked as a third-level hospital, the facility will have capacity for approximately 249 inpatient beds, of which approximately 60 will be allocated to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The complex occupies an area of approximately 48,000 square meters, situated on a 9.5-hectare plot, and includes a multi-story main building, as well as complementary structures for clinical and administrative support.

Among the planned services are specialized operating rooms, laboratories, imaging areas, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, outpatient consultations, pediatric and adult inpatient care, as well as units dedicated to reconstructive and reparative surgery and long-term care for patients with severe burns.

One of the main distinguishing features of the new hospital unit will be the installation of the country's first hyperbaric chambers, a technology used in the treatment of severe burns, complex wounds, and certain respiratory pathologies, which will represent a significant advance in the technological capacity of the National Health System.

Once operational, the Burns General Hospital should reduce the need for medical evacuations abroad and strengthen the national response capacity to domestic, industrial, and road accidents.

The unit should also establish itself as a training and specialization center for health professionals in the area of burn treatment and critical care.

The new infrastructure is considered one of the most important specialized hospital projects currently underway in the country, fitting into the Executive's efforts to modernize the national health network and expand the population's access to differentiated health services. Tribute to Julius Nyerere The Burns General Hospital will be renamed President Julius Nyerere Hospital, in homage to the historic Tanzanian leader and one of the main figures in the anti-colonial struggle in Africa.

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Considered the "Father of the Nation" of Tanzania, Julius Nyerere was the country's first President after independence, serving from 1964 to 1985.

Born on April 13, 1922, in Butiama, then part of Tanganyika under British administration, he stood out as one of the most influential African leaders of the 20th century.

Trained as a teacher, he attended the University of Edinburgh, becoming one of the first Tanzanians with a university education obtained abroad. AFL/ART/TED/DOJ