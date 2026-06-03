Angola: Some 3,000 Mangroves to Be Planted in Luanda South Coastal Zone

Ramiros — A campaign to plant 3,000 mangroves will be promoted during the current month in the area between nicha beach and the fish market, in the Benfica commune, Talatona municipality, Luanda, to improve environmental preservation.

The information was made public on Monday by the administrator of the Benfica municipality, Maria Luísa Pedreira, during the review of the cleaning campaign made in this area, which covers an extension of two thousand meters.

The campaign involved about 200 residents and had the support of staff and machines from the solid waste operator Elisal.

"We had this initiative because the Cambambe River flows into this area and during the rainy season it brings a lot of solid waste, especially plastic, which affects the environment," explained the administrator.

According to her, the campaign also served to prepare the location where the new mangroves are destined to be planted, with a view to contributing to the conservation and preservation of the environment. JJD/FCC/DP/MRA/DOJ