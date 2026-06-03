Kenya: Drama At Narok Law Courts As Police Fire Shots, Tear Gas to Stop Morans From Freeing Murder Suspect

Narok — Tension gripped the Narok Law Courts after police officers fired shots in the air and lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse a group of more than 400 morans who allegedly attempted to forcefully free a murder suspect from custody.

The dramatic incident unfolded outside the court premises as the suspect was being processed, prompting a heavy security response from officers who moved swiftly to prevent a possible breach of security.

Witnesses said the morans gathered in large numbers outside the court before attempting to advance toward police officers escorting the suspect.

The situation quickly escalated, forcing officers to fire warning shots and deploy tear gas to contain the crowd.

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The confrontation caused panic within and around the court premises, with court users, traders, and members of the public fleeing for safety as the chaos unfolded.

Police managed to repel the group and secure the suspect, who remained in lawful custody as security agencies reinforced operations around the court compound.

Police said investigations have been launched into the incident and efforts are underway to identify individuals involved in the attempted interference with the judicial process.

Security officers warned against attempts to obstruct law enforcement operations, noting that such actions pose a serious threat to public order and the administration of justice.

The incident temporarily disrupted court operations at the busy Narok Law Courts before calm was later restored under heightened police presence.