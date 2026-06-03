Angola Plans to Train 38,000 Health Professionals By 2028

Talatona — Angola intends to train approximately 38,000 health professionals by 2028, within the framework of the National Health Training Project, focusing on strengthening the technical and care skills of the National Health System.

This information was made public on Monday in Luanda by the technical coordinator of the project, Job Monteiro António, during a visit by the Angola-Brazil Technical Mission to the Honga Reference Health Center.

The initiative is part of the Human Resources Training Project for Universal Health Coverage (PFRHS), aiming to strengthen the training and care capacities of the sector.

According to the official, the program has already trained more than 17,000 professionals, with approximately 800 cadres who are currently undergoing training in Brazil.

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A acção resulta de uma cooperação entre Angola e Brasil, e envolve instituições como a Agência Brasileira de Cooperação, a Ebserh, o Ministério da Saúde do Brasil e a Fundação Oswaldo Cruz.

The initiative results from cooperation between Angola and Brazil, and involves institutions such as the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, Ebserh, the Brazilian Ministry of Health, and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.

The project foresees that 80% of the training will be carried out in the country and 20 percent abroad, with a view to strengthening capacity at national level.

During the visit, the delegation assessed the conditions of the Honga Health Center, which serves approximately 200,000 inhabitants and offers essential services such as general medicine, pediatrics, gynecology, obstetrics, laboratory, as well as maternity.

In addition to this, the unit faces challenges such as a shortage of specialists and a high number of users and due to that there is a need of 24 more doctors and approximately 200 nurses.

As part of their program, the delegation also visited the Azancot de Menezes Maternity and Children's Hospital, where the high demand for services was observed.

In turn, the unit's director-general, Manuela Mendes, stated that the hospital performs approximately 30,000 deliveries per year and attends to between 500 and 600 patients daily in outpatient consultations, in addition to a significant number of surgeries.

She also highlighted the need to reinforce human resources, given the increasing pressure on services and the high demand for specialized care.

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The Angola-Brazil mission has been traveling through various provinces of the country with the objective to identify training needs and strengthen technical and scientific cooperation in the health sector.

MAM/GIZ/DP/MRA/DOJ

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