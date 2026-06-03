South Africa: Judgment Looms in Deadly Usindiso Fire Trial - South African News Briefs - June 3, 2026

People gathered at the Usindiso building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, to light candles to mark the anniversary of the fire which claimed the lives of more than 70 people.

Judgment Looms in Deadly Usindiso Fire Trial

The Johannesburg High Court is set to deliver judgment in the case against Sthembiso Mdlalose, the man accused of setting fire to the Usindiso building in Marshalltown, reports EWN. The fire killed 76 people in Johannesburg. The 33-year-old initially claimed he started the fire on the ground floor of the five-storey hijacked building while trying to burn the body of a man he allegedly killed. He later changed his story during the trial. He said that he was under the influence of drugs and forced by a Tanzanian drug lord to confess falsely. The judgment was delayed after inconsistencies were found in victims’ post-mortem reports.

Arrest Made in Mossel Bay Teen Stabbing Death

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Police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect in connection with the stabbing death of teenager Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, reports SABC News. Sambo was killed during unrest in the Kwanonqaba township linked to tensions over undocumented foreign nationals. Police have said that preliminary investigations suggest his death was not directly related to the anti-immigrant violence. The unrest also claimed the lives of two Mozambican nationals, destroyed more than 50 shacks, and displaced hundreds of residents.

SANTACO Calls for Swift Probe After Deadly Taxi Shooting

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in the Western Cape has urged police to quickly investigate a taxi-related shooting in Hazeldene near Browns Farm, reports EWN. This comes after four men were shot dead and two others injured in a taxi-related hit in the area. SANTACO said it will not speculate on the motive for the shooting while the police investigation is underway.

The organisation has appealed for calm and encouraged anyone with information to assist the police.

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