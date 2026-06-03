Africa: Nduhungirehe Calls for Action-Driven Korea-Africa Partnership

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe has called for greater focus on implementing commitments made under the Korea-Africa partnership, arguing that cooperation must deliver measurable benefits for people and economies across the continent.

Speaking at the Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Seoul on Monday, June 1, Nduhungirehe reaffirmed Rwanda's readiness to work closely with South Korea and other African nations to advance shared priorities and deepen a partnership built on mutual growth and solidarity.

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The meeting brought together ministers and government officials from 50 countries and representatives from African regional organisations to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between Africa and the Republic of Korea amid an increasingly complex global landscape.

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The Rwandan minister noted that the core principles guiding Korea-Africa cooperation--shared growth, sustainability and solidarity--closely align with the aspirations of Agenda 2063, the Africa Union's blueprint for inclusive and sustainable development.

Nduhungirehe said this presents an opportunity to deepen cooperation in emerging sectors, particularly through initiatives that accelerate Africa's digital transformation and empower young people to drive innovation.

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Nduhungirehe highlighted artificial intelligence as a powerful tool for development, noting that its potential in Africa will be fully realised through partnerships that invest in local talent, strengthen technological capacity and support home-grown innovation.

The minister also underscored the importance of ensuring that Africa gains greater value from its natural resources. Welcoming the Korea-Africa Critical Minerals Dialogue, he advocated for responsible mineral value chains that promote industrialisation, technology transfer, local value addition and job creation.

His remarks came at a time when Africa's critical minerals are attracting growing global interest because of their importance in manufacturing batteries, electric vehicles, semiconductors and other advanced technologies.

Rwanda expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Korea in areas central to the continent's long-term resilience and development. These include climate-smart agriculture, food security, healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare.

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On peace and security, Nduhungirehe reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to United Nations and African Union peace operations, while welcoming Korea's support for African-led efforts aimed at promoting stability and conflict prevention.

Nduhungirehe also emphasized the importance of translating commitments into action, saying that the value of the Korea-Africa partnership will ultimately be measured by the results it delivers for citizens and communities.

He called for stronger implementation mechanisms to ensure that agreements reached through the partnership lead to concrete outcomes across priority sectors.

His remarks reflected broader discussions at the ministerial meeting, which was convened to review progress made since the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit in 2024 and identify new areas for cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, ministers adopted a joint statement committing both sides to deeper collaboration in trade, investment, infrastructure development, science and technology, digital transformation, food security, climate action, health, peace and security, and critical minerals.

The joint statement also reaffirmed support for Africa's industrialisation agenda, the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and efforts to strengthen economic resilience through expanded trade and investment ties.

South Korea has proposed hosting a second Korea-Africa Summit in 2029.