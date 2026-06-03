Uganda: Ebola Rumours Keeping Some Learners Out of School, Government Warns

The government has expressed concern that misinformation about Ebola is preventing some learners from attending school, despite assurances that no education institutions have been ordered to close.

Speaking to journalists, State Minister for Higher Education Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo said false messages circulating on social media were creating unnecessary panic among parents and students, resulting in absenteeism in some parts of the country.

"There are social media people who are telling you lies. Schools are not going to close. Schools are operating," Dr. Muyingo said.

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The minister's remarks follow the circulation of audio and video clips on social media claiming that schools across the country would be closed due to an Ebola outbreak.

According to Dr. Muyingo, investigations have shown that some of the materials being shared are old recordings that have been repackaged and recirculated to mislead the public.

He warned that the spread of misinformation was undermining efforts to keep children in school and disrupting normal learning.

"We should encourage children to go and study, not discourage them from going to school," he said.

Dr. Muyingo noted that while schools remain fully operational and teachers continue to report for duty, some parents have opted to keep their children at home out of fear driven by unverified information.

"Teachers are there. Schools are operating," he reiterated.

The minister said government has put in place measures to protect learners and education staff while ensuring that teaching and learning continue without interruption.

He urged the public to rely on official government communication channels for accurate updates on public health matters and education operations, warning that any decisions affecting schools would not be communicated through social media rumours.

"Different children in some areas are there, but there are some others who are being stopped from going to school, which is unfortunate," Dr. Muyingo said.

The ministry's clarification comes amid ongoing public health surveillance efforts, with officials emphasizing that there are currently no plans to close schools and that learning should continue as normal across the country.