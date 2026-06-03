Rwanda: National Practical Exams Begin On Wednesday

The Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) through the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) will officially launch the 2025/2026 National Practical Examinations on Wednesday, June 3.

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The practical examinations will cover candidates from Technical Secondary Schools (TSS), Teacher Training Colleges (TTC), the Associate Nursing Programme (ANP), Accounting (ACCA) programmes, and Science Project-Based Assessments (PBA) in general education.

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The exams will begin at 8:30 a.m. The launch at the national level will take place at St. Joseph Integrated Technical College in Nyarugenge District and Kagarama Secondary School in Kicukiro District, where Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana and Minister of State for Education Claudette Irere will officiate, respectively.

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A total of 74,085 candidates will sit for practical examinations. Over 70,500 are school-based candidates while 3,581 private candidates. There 854 examination centres nationwide. To ensure the smooth and effective administration of the examinations, 8,484 assessors have been deployed across the country.

The practical exams will run until June 22, 2026.

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The National Practical Examinations are a key component of Rwanda's competence-based curriculum and competence-based assessment framework.

Through the examinations, learners are evaluated on practical competencies, professional skills, knowledge, and attitudes, ensuring that candidates can apply what they have learned in real-life and workplace settings.

The practical exams are a prelude to the national exams, which are scheduled for July 15-22.