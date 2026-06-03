Rwanda: Musician Yampano Arraigned, Faces Six Charges

Singer Florien Uworizagwira, popularly known as Yampano, appeared before Kicukiro primary court on June 2 for a bail hearing after being arraigned on six criminal charges, including assault, issuing threats, and drug abuse.

Uworizagwira was arrested on May 16. He is suspected of intentional assault and battery, use of threats, damage to another person's property, attempted murder, consumption of drugs, and unlawful confinement of a person.

During the hearing, the prosecutor told the court that the case stems from a complaint filed by a woman identified as Yampano's partner, with whom he was living but was not legally married.

The singer allegedly subjected the woman to repeated harassment and physical violence and threatened to kill her if she reported him to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

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Regarding the charge of damaging property, the prosecutor cited a local authority report indicating that he allegedly seized his partner's mobile phone and threw it against a wall, causing it to break.

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The court also heard that during investigations, Uworizagwira admitted to using drugs, although he stated that he had been attempting to quit. Prosecutors further indicated that tests conducted on him revealed a high level of intoxication.

The prosecution requested that the court remand Yampano for 30 days while investigations continue, arguing that there are reasonable grounds to suspect his involvement in the crimes.

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However, in his defence, he asked the court to grant him bail, saying that his time in detention had taught him important lessons.

He apologised for his actions and told the court that similar incidents would not happen again. He said the problems were a result of a domestic dispute arising from a leaked private video.

He claimed that the couple had experienced disputes but said they had repeatedly reconciled.

On drug use, he admitted that he had used drugs since secondary school but said he had recently sought treatment. He told the court that he voluntarily sought assistance from Icyizere Psychotherapeutic Centre in Kicukiro in an effort to overcome addiction.

He denied unlawfully confining his partner, although he acknowledged locking the room during arguments. He argued that his intention was not to harm her but rather to avoid disturbing others with the noise from their disputes.

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His lawyer told the court that his client's partner had written a letter expressing forgiveness and indicating willingness to reconcile and continue living together.

The court is expected to deliver the bail ruling on June 5.