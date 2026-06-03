Nigeria: Zamfara Police Rescue 3 Abducted Victims, Urge Against Ransom Payment

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued three persons abducted by suspected bandits, while reiterating its warning against the payment of ransom to criminals as part of ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping in the state.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the victims were rescued during surveillance and confidence-building patrols conducted across vulnerable areas in the state.

He said the operation, carried out on May 31, 2026, at about 1:00 p.m., involved a joint security team comprising the Motorcycle Patrol Unit, operatives of the 42 Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU), and members of the Community Protection Guard (CPG).

According to him, the team intercepted and rescued the victims in the Bingi Forest area of Maru Local Government Area while conducting routine patrols aimed at strengthening security and restoring public confidence.

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"The victims were found wandering in the forest and were immediately taken into safe custody by the joint security team during the operation," DSP Abubakar said.

The rescued persons were identified as Yusuf Ibrahim, 15; Basiru Yusuf, 17; and Mubarak Ibrahim, 18.

The police spokesperson said preliminary debriefing revealed that the victims were abducted in February 2026 from Marabe Village via Kwaren Ganuwa District of Tsafe Local Government Area, but managed to escape from their captors before being found by security operatives.

He added that the victims were taken to a government hospital for medical attention and were later discharged before being handed over to the Executive Chairman of Maru Local Government Area, Hon. Muhammad Bello Jabaka, for reunification with their families.

DSP Abubakar also used the opportunity to caution residents against paying ransom to kidnappers, stressing that such actions only embolden criminal groups and prolong insecurity in affected communities.

He reaffirmed the command's commitment to sustained security operations across the state, noting that ongoing patrols and intelligence-led policing efforts were yielding results.

"The Zamfara State Police Command remains committed to restoring lasting peace and security across the state and urges residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information," he said.