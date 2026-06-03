Namibia: Edelweiss Airline Brings 285 Passengers On Inaugural Switzerland-Windhoek Direct Flight

With the newly inaugurated direct flight between Zurich, Switzerland, and Windhoek, Edelweiss saw a total of 285 passengers arrive at Hosea Kutako International Airport on Monday evening.

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced on Tuesday that the first-ever non-stop commercial air service between the two destinations marks a milestone in Namibia's aviation and tourism sector.

The flight also had 261 passengers leave for Zurich.

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NAC spokesperson Dan Kamati says the inaugural flight symbolises growing ties between Namibia and Europe while supporting efforts to expand tourism and investment opportunities.

"Switzerland is already a significant source market, with approximately 22 000 two-way passengers recorded in 2024, reflecting strong and growing demand," he says.

Kamati says the new service will initially operate twice weekly, with plans to increase to three weekly flights from mid July.

NAC chief executive and Air Connect Namibia spokesperson Bisey /Uirab describes the launch as a significant development for the country's aviation and tourism sectors.

"This new route is more than a flight; it is a bridge between Europe and Namibia. We are thrilled to welcome Edelweiss and to further strengthen Namibia's position as a globally connected tourism and investment destination," he says.

/Uirab says NAC is engaging stakeholders on potential cargo-handling developments at Namibian airports as part of the company's strategy to diversify revenue streams beyond passenger traffic.

Edelweiss is a sister company of Swiss International Air Lines and a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group founded in 1995. It will operate the new Zurich-Windhoek route using its Airbus A350 aircraft.