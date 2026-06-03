Uganda: Museveni Bids Farewell to Outgoing Germany Ambassador

President Museveni has bid farewell to Matthias Schauer, the Ambassador of Germany to Uganda, who was accompanied by his wife, Katharina Schauer.

During the farewell engagement at State House Entebbe, President Museveni thanked the ambassador for his service and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Schauer assumed his role as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Uganda on July 25, 2020, serving in the country for nearly six years.

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The President also responded to inquiries raised by the German ambassador regarding the sovereignty law, reiterating the importance of countries managing their internal affairs without external interference.

"There are foreigners trying to interfere in our politics. It has been going on for a long time and some of the suffering was because of that. For example, the coup by Iddi Amin was supported and encouraged by the British and the Israelites," President Museveni said.

He further noted that such interference has had long-term consequences for countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and others.

President Museveni stressed that it was necessary for countries to be left to handle their own internal affairs.

"There was always a need for this law. It's not hypothetical, but we felt it should be out now. Leave us alone, let us make our own mistakes and we shall learn from our own mistakes," he said.

In his remarks, Schauer congratulated President Museveni on his re-election and expressed optimism about Uganda's future.

"I congratulate you on your re-election as President. We are hopeful that many things will move faster than in the past. The biggest asset that this country has is its people. It's striking how welcoming this country is; the Ugandan spirit has rubbed off on the Bazungu," he said.

He also highlighted his personal experience as a blood donor following a visit to Nakasero Hospital.

"One personal experience is that I am a blood donor. Last week I made my blood donation at Nakasero Hospital, and I think Germany can learn from Uganda on this. That's something that will remain with me," he said.

The ambassador further commended Uganda's health preparedness, particularly in responding to Ebola outbreaks, expressing hope that global perceptions would remain measured and calm.

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Schauer also noted his personal connection with Uganda, revealing that he would retire after completing his service in the country.

"I am 66 years old. I am retiring after here," he said.

Katharina Schauer also shared her reflections, saying Uganda would remain close to their hearts.

"We keep Uganda in our hearts and we shall continue praying for you," she said.