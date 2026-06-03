Nigeria: Tinubu Has Delta Link, Don't Vote Against Him - Oborevwori

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged residents of the state to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027, saying the president's family ties to Delta State make him a natural choice for the region.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Oborevwori said President Tinubu is the only prominent presidential contender with what he described as a direct affiliation to Delta State through First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

"Among the candidates that emerged, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only one that has an affiliation to Delta State," the governor said.

"The man is an in-law here, and it would be evil to vote against your in-law. It's a family affair. In the South-South, the people in Delta are saying this is their own. They were deceived before; now they can't."

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The governor argued that Tinubu's connection to the state should influence political alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that residents should view the relationship as a unifying factor.

Oborevwori also said the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has strengthened the President's support base in Delta State, particularly among the Itsekiri people.

"The First Lady is holding the state strong, and no Itsekiri person will vote against Tinubu. No Urhobo man will because their son is the governor," he said.

He further defended the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, saying the reforms have improved revenue inflows to states, enabling governments to execute more development projects.

"The confidence we have is in the people. His reforms and programmes are working very well. Sometimes when I commission projects and tell people we have money, it's because of the reforms. If they are not working, we won't get money," he added.

Oborevwori's remarks come amid growing political positioning ahead of the 2027 elections, as key political actors across the country begin to signal alliances and endorsements.

The First Lady was recently conferred with the traditional title of Utukpa-Oritse of the Warri Kingdom, also known as Ugbone, meaning "Light of God," by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, during a ceremony held in Warri in February 2026.

At the event, Oluremi Tinubu, who has Itsekiri heritage through her mother, described the honour as a reaffirmation of her commitment to unity, service and national development.