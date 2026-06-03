Tanzanian Auditors Urged to Provide Financial Literacy to Loan Beneficiaries

Dodoma — Tanzanian auditors have been encouraged to play an active role in the provision of financial literacy to loan beneficiaries on its proper use in order to succeed in whatever they want to engage.

The urge has been made today, June 2nd, 2026 by Claritas International Audit Manager Ms Anna Nzokayape after attending budget presentation from the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dr Dorothy Gwajima at the Parliament in Dodoma.

"For me, I am fully satisfied with the budget she has presented because it touches lives of many people mainly women, youths and special groups.

"Also, the budget has loan packages that will help to uplift lives of people who will access them, as such, we (auditors) needs to cooperate with this ministry through rendering education to those who will get loans.

"We still have people with no idea of what they really want to do once they get loans and these are the ones we have to reach out and provide them with necessary monetary education," she said.

Furthermore, Ms Nzokayape named the Ministry for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups as one of the strategic ministries in the country basing on key areas it focuses.

Again, she thanked Dr Gwajima for inviting her to attend her ministry's budget presentation saying she has learnt many things from what she expParliament.taa the Parliament.