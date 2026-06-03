Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa Dismisses Speculation Over Ramaphosa's Farm Visit to Mnangagwa

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has sought to downplay speculation surrounding South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's private visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe last month.

Ramaphosa's visit came at a time of heightened political scrutiny in both countries. In Zimbabwe, ZANU PF is pushing for the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3), which will extend Mnangagwa's tenure by a further two years.

In South Africa, Ramaphosa's government has faced growing concerns over xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans.

Speaking during a press conference at ZANU PF headquarters in Harare, Mutsvangwa rejected suggestions by political analysts that the meeting was intended to address political challenges facing the two leaders and their respective countries.

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Instead, he said discussions centred on regional economic cooperation and strengthening value chains within Southern Africa.

"President Cyril was here. He met our president about these value chains I am talking about, to see how our economy and that of South Africa converge.

"There is a very big opportunity for Southern Africa because four of the countries have major resources in energy," he said.

Ramaphosa after the visit faced questions in South Africa over the purpose after photographs circulated online showing him alongside Mnangagwa and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo has attracted significant public attention in South Africa, where reports have suggested he is a person of interest to authorities.