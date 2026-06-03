Zimbabwe: Government Unveils New Youth Policy Targeting Unemployment, Drug Abuse

ZIMBABWE has unveiled a new National Youth Policy for the period 2026-2030 aimed at tackling challenges affecting young people, including unemployment, drug and substance abuse.

The National Youth Policy 2026-2030 replaces the 2020-2025 framework, which championed initiatives such as the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme, the launch of the Youth Fund and the establishment of Empower Bank.

Government says the new policy introduces strategic interventions designed to address emerging challenges facing the country's youth.

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Addressing the post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Soda Zhemu said the latest policy marks a significant shift from its predecessor.

"In a strategic departure from the previous policy version, the National Youth Policy: 2026-2030 boldly prioritises interventions to address the following emerging issues: drug and substance abuse and mental health care; technological innovations, artificial intelligence and automation; and climate change," said Zhemu.

The policy is expected to create new opportunities for youth-led enterprises through mechanisms aimed at improving access to financing, business incubation services, entrepreneurship development and market linkages.

According to government, the policy is anchored on five key pillars: Economic Empowerment; Technology and Digital Transformation; Education and Skills Development; Health and Well-being; and Governance.

"The Economic Empowerment Pillar aims to elevate youth participation in the economy, thereby improving livelihoods and reducing poverty levels. Under a Whole-of-Government and Society initiative, Ministries, Departments and Agencies; Development Partners; and the Private Sector will actively design tailor-made youth empowerment programmes and projects," he added.

The Technology and Digital Transformation Pillar seeks to harness digital solutions to enhance youth participation, improve access to information and increase opportunities within the digital economy.

Some experts however argue that without clear strategies for job creation and access to affordable capital, policy frameworks alone have limited impact on the lives of young Zimbabweans.