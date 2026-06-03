Zimbabwe: Government Moves to Amend Water Act, Restructure Zinwa

The government has proposed amendments to the Water Act and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) Act as part of efforts to align the country's water management laws with the Constitution.

Speaking during the post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Soda Zhemu said cabinet had considered and noted the principles for the amendment of the Water Act.

"The principles have been necessitated by the need to realign the Water Act to the Constitution and to update the Act such that it becomes relevant to the current development agenda, as water is essential for developing all sectors of the economy," he said.

Zhemu noted that prudent management and equitable allocation of water resources, while safeguarding water sources for future generations, had become a national imperative.

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The proposed amendments are intended to transform the Water Act from a law focused primarily on resource management into a broader legal framework that incorporates constitutional requirements, economic development priorities, environmental sustainability, institutional accountability and stronger regulatory oversight.

Cabinet also considered and approved the principles for the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) Amendment Bill, which seeks to strengthen corporate governance in line with policy, legal and constitutional developments.

The proposed amendments will address concerns over ZINWA's dual role as both regulator and service provider.

"The Principles will specifically entail the streamlining of ZINWA's dual and conflicting roles of regulator and service provider.

"The regulatory function will be removed and transferred to the Ministry, with ZINWA evolving into a pure service providing agent of Government, in line with the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act," added Zhemu.