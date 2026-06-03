Nigeria: Police Nab Canada Returnee At Lagos Airport Over 2025 N150m Burglary

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, in collaboration with INTERPOL Nigeria, have arrested a fleeing suspect linked to a high-profile burglary and stealing case involving properties valued at about N150 million in Lagos.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing, describing the arrest as another major breakthrough in crime detection and control within the zone.

According to the AIG, the crime was committed on July 11, 2025, when a gang allegedly broke into a residential property and carted away valuables worth hundreds of millions of naira.

He said six suspects connected to the incident were earlier arrested, charged to court and remanded in prison custody, while the principal suspect, identified as Joshua, allegedly fled Nigeria for Canada to evade arrest.

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Jimoh explained that investigations revealed that the suspect was an accountant to the late owner of the burgled property, while the deceased's daughter lodged the complaint with the police.

He said: "On the 11th of July, 2025, a case of burglary and stealing in a residential area was reported to the Zone 2 Headquarters, where properties worth hundreds of millions of naira were carted away by unknown persons.

"The zone promptly commenced investigation into the crime and six suspects directly connected to the commission of the offence were apprehended. These suspects have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

"But the principal suspect, Joshua, escaped to Canada. Since then, the police have been on his trail."

The AIG stated that INTERPOL Nigeria was contacted on July 16, 2025, to assist in tracking the fleeing suspect across international borders.

He disclosed that the sustained collaboration between the zonal command and INTERPOL eventually yielded results on June 1, 2026, when the suspect was arrested while attempting to re-enter Nigeria from Canada through an international airline.

"I want to say that yesterday, June 1, 2026, the efforts being put together by the Zone 2 Headquarters and INTERPOL Nigeria yielded positive results. Joshua, 50 years old, was arrested while trying to sneak into Nigeria from Canada," he said.

According to him, the suspect was apprehended around 9:30 p.m. while disembarking from an international flight.

Jimoh said the suspect had already made a confessional statement under caution regarding his alleged role in the crime and would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigations.

He added that investigators were also working to track down other accomplices, including receivers of the stolen items.

"The value of the stolen property is estimated at about N150 million. The gang completely swept away valuables from a five-bedroom duplex," the AIG stated.

He stressed that the arrest underscored the effectiveness of the partnership between the Nigeria Police Force and INTERPOL in combating transnational crime.

"This is to let everybody know that once you commit any crime anywhere in this country, wherever you run to across the world, you will be fished out and arrested.

"There is a very active synergy between the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL Nigeria and other international security agencies," he said.

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Jimoh further assured Nigerians that the police would continue to intensify efforts toward crime prevention, prompt detection and prosecution of offenders.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every single incident of crime reported within the zone is thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.

"This will serve as a deterrent to would-be criminals," he added.

The AIG reiterated the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, towards ensuring the safety of lives and property across the country.

"We are directed to double our efforts to ensure that crime and criminality are reduced to the barest minimum so Nigerians can sleep peacefully with their two eyes closed," he said.