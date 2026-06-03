Somalia: Somali Special Forces Conduct Security Operations in Middle Shabelle

Mogadishu — Somalia's elite Danab Special Forces carried out planned security operations in several areas of the Middle Shabelle region, targeting suspected hideouts and positions used by remnants of the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, military officials said on Tuesday.

The operations were conducted by units of the 164th Battalion of the 16th Danab Brigade as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and maintain stability in the region.

According to military officials, troops conducted patrols and search operations in the villages of Garas Dheere, Jariirow and Dabayley, where they inspected locations believed to have been used by militants.

Commanders of the 164th Battalion said the operation proceeded as planned and was aimed at preventing any attempts by Al-Shabaab to destabilize local communities.

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"The objective is to deny the militants freedom of movement and ensure the safety of residents," an officer involved in the operation said.

Military officials added that Danab forces would continue similar operations until the areas are fully cleared of militant elements, allowing civilians to live and conduct business in a secure environment.

The commanders also urged residents of Middle Shabelle to maintain close cooperation with security agencies and to report any suspicious activities that could threaten public safety.

Somalia's security forces, backed by local militias and international partners, have intensified operations against Al-Shabaab in recent years as the government seeks to weaken the group's presence across central and southern regions of the country.