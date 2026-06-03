South Africa: Questions Mount Over Gayton's World Cup Travel Plan

Opposition parties and taxpayers want answers about the cost of a planned World Cup trip involving artists, influencers and media personalities.

Gayton McKenzie says sponsors are paying for parts of the project and insists his department is not funding the Lucky Fans initiative.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is facing growing pressure over plans to take a group of artists, influencers and media personalities to the FIFA 2026 World Cup in North America.

The trip, which McKenzie says is aimed at promoting South African culture and talent on the world stage, has sparked questions about costs, transparency and who will benefit.

McKenzie has defended the initiative, arguing that football and music have always gone hand in hand.

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He says the World Cup offers a unique opportunity to showcase South African artists and content creators to a global audience.

Among those expected to be part of the delegation are popular music groups Mafikizolo and Mi Casa.

Reports also suggest that former footballer and analyst Michael Morton, football commentator Thami "PhD" Mashele, members of Ama Fans Wethu TV, content creator Luyanda Mafanda, influencer Kayla Kim Meiring and football podcast hosts Luciaan Godfrey and Justice Tshabalala could be included.

Radio presenters Peadon Smith and Motseki Leine, as well as entrepreneur Margaret Mahlangu, have also been linked to the trip.

But the planned delegation has triggered criticism from opposition parties and members of the public who want full details about the project.

Questions are being asked about how many people will travel, how they were selected and what exactly they will do at the tournament.

There are also concerns about the overall cost.

World Cup hospitality packages can cost tens of thousands of rand per person before flights, accommodation and daily expenses are added.

Critics argue that South Africans have a right to know whether public money is being spent and how much the trip will ultimately cost.

The controversy has also revived debates about government-linked travel to major sporting events.

In the past, sports supporter Mama Joy Chauke attracted public attention whenever she travelled to international tournaments, with many people questioning who paid for the trips.

McKenzie insists this situation is different.

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He says sponsors, including HONOR Technologies Africa, Betway and Cell C, are helping to fund parts of the project.

He has also stressed that his department is not paying for the Lucky Fans initiative.

Despite those assurances, calls for transparency continue to grow.

Many South Africans say they are not opposed to promoting local talent abroad but want clear answers about spending, sponsorships and accountability.

With the World Cup still months away, pressure is mounting on McKenzie to release full details of the delegation and its costs.