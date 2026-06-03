Sudan: Cabinet Directs Formation of National Committee to Address Education Issues

Khartoum, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - The Council of Ministers held its regular meeting on Tuesday afternoon in Khartoum under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris.

The Cabinet listened to a briefing by Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on his ministry's efforts to combat diseases across Sudan, including in states where the rebel militia remains active.

The Council was also briefed on the status of pharmaceutical supplies in the country and reviewed cooperation with international organizations, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO), in support of the Ministry of Health's plans to curb the spread of epidemics in Sudan.

The meeting further discussed a report on education issues and the requirements for advancing the sector in Sudan, presented by Minister of Education and National Pedagogy Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zein Hajar. The minister outlined arrangements for convening a conference dedicated to advancing education in Sudan through a series of specialized papers and strategic sectoral discussions aimed at preparing future generations to lead the country's economic and social development.

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Dr. Al-Tohami provided a comprehensive explanation of the challenges facing education in Sudan and presented his ministry's vision for addressing them, including bridging shortages in school seating, educational materials, and the provision of school feeding programs.

In a press statement, Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir affirmed that the "Government of Hope" is laying the foundations for a new approach centered on the renaissance of the Sudanese nation, with short-, medium-, and long-term plans in which education occupies a central place within the Council of Ministers' priorities.

Al-Eisir noted that Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris stressed the importance of continuing the work of committees dedicated to education issues in order to achieve the government's objectives during the coming period.

He added that the Council of Ministers also discussed delays in salary payments and ways to resolve them fundamentally, affirming that the Government of Hope is working around the clock to establish a new developmental approach built on the interests of the Sudanese nation and the advancement of Sudan.

The minister stated that the Council reaffirmed its commitment to meeting the needs of education in all states, particularly those affected by conflict during the current phase.

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Al-Eisir further explained that the Council directed the formation of a national committee to address education issues comprehensively, stressing the importance of localizing the furniture manufacturing industry to solve the shortage of student seating across all states, restoring printing and publishing institutions to full efficiency to address the textbook shortage, and ensuring equitable distribution of teachers to preserve the quality of the educational system.