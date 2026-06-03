South Africa's Yoco Acquires Dyner to Expand AI Tools for SMEs

South African fintech Yoco has acquired Dyner.ai, an AI-powered software platform for restaurants and independent businesses, as it expands beyond payments into business management and operations software.

The acquisition strengthens Yoco's push to build a broader commerce platform for small businesses. The company serves more than 200,000 merchants across South Africa and processes over $1 billion in card payments annually. Founded as a payments provider, Yoco has expanded into lending, online payments and business management tools in recent years.

Dyner has developed an operating system that helps restaurants manage inventory, supplier orders, reporting, margins and daily operations. Several of its customers, including Plato Coffee, already use Yoco's payment services. The startup was founded by actuaries Thalentha Ngobeni and Chris du Plessis, both former employees of Discovery, who built the platform after working closely with restaurant operators.

Carl Wazen, Yoco's co-founder and chief business officer, said the acquisition was driven by a shared belief that technology can help independent businesses operate more efficiently. He said artificial intelligence will play a growing role in helping business owners automate routine tasks, identify trends and make better decisions. The Dyner team will continue developing its platform while gradually integrating with Yoco's merchant ecosystem and infrastructure.

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The deal follows growing interest among fintech companies in using artificial intelligence to offer services beyond payments. Across global markets, payment providers are increasingly adding software tools that help merchants manage operations, customer relationships and finances, creating new revenue streams and strengthening customer retention.

Key Takeaways

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in fintech from payments toward integrated software platforms. As payment processing becomes more competitive and margins tighten, fintech companies are seeking deeper relationships with merchants by embedding tools into their daily operations. AI has emerged as a key part of that strategy. For restaurants and small businesses, AI-powered software can automate stock management, forecast demand, track profitability and reduce administrative work. The move also highlights growing activity in South Africa's technology sector, where startups are increasingly building products tailored to local business needs rather than adapting software developed for larger markets. For Yoco, which raised $83 million in Series C funding in 2021, the acquisition provides access to AI capabilities that can be deployed across its merchant base. If successful, the strategy could position the company as a central operating platform for small businesses, rather than only a provider of payment infrastructure.