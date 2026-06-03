Nigeria, China Deepen Cultural Ties Through Sports Diplomacy

Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cultural, educational and sports cooperation as stakeholders from both countries gathered in Abuja for the Chinese Wushu and Cultural Heritage Promotion Exhibition.

The event, organised by the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria in collaboration with Beijing Sports University, brought together diplomats, government officials, sports administrators, students, media practitioners and cultural enthusiasts, to celebrate Chinese martial arts and promote deeper people-to-people exchanges between both nations.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Embassy Minister-Counsellor and Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Yang Jianxing, described Wushu as more than a sport, saying it represents an important aspect of Chinese civilisation, values and philosophy.

According to him, Wushu embodies discipline, self-cultivation, moral character, harmony and respect for others, values that continued to shape Chinese society.

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"Wushu is not about promoting violence. It teaches self-discipline, responsibility and respect. The stronger person has the responsibility to protect the weaker person, while discipline helps individuals develop themselves and contribute positively to society," he said.

Yang noted that 2026 marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China and the 70th anniversary of China's diplomatic engagement with Africa, describing the period as significant for advancing cultural diplomacy and mutual understanding.

He said the Chinese Embassy would continue to expand cultural exchanges through initiatives including the China-Nigeria Fashion Show, Food Festival, Film Festival, virtual reality exhibitions and youth engagement programmes.

"We hope to use culture as a bridge to deepen friendship, strengthen mutual understanding and create more opportunities for cooperation between the people of China and Nigeria, especially young people," he said.

Representing the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, Musa Amodu of the commission described sports diplomacy as a powerful platform for building stronger bilateral ties beyond infrastructure, trade and formal agreements.

He noted that sports provide opportunities for youth development, cultural understanding, international cooperation and national development.

According to him, Nigeria was seeking deeper collaboration with China in areas such as sports administration, coaching development, sports science, athlete preparation, sports technology and infrastructure management.

He commended the Chinese government for supporting capacity-building programmes for Nigerian sports administrators and called for expanded training opportunities for sports professionals.

"Sports speak a universal language. Through sports, nations build friendships, cultures are understood and young people learn discipline and leadership," he said.

The commission further expressed readiness to partner with Chinese institutions, including Beijing Sports University, to promote traditional sports, athlete development and knowledge exchange.

Also speaking, a representative of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) lauded the growing media partnership between Nigeria and China, particularly through the "Nihao" programme broadcast across the corporation's nationwide network.

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The representative noted that the collaboration has helped promote Chinese culture, tourism, education, innovation and development achievements to Nigerian audiences while fostering greater understanding between both countries.

The event featured lectures, cultural presentations, martial arts demonstrations and interactive sessions led by experts from Beijing Sports University, giving participants firsthand exposure to Chinese Wushu traditions and philosophy.

Students who attended the programme were encouraged to embrace leadership, discipline and cultural understanding as tools for personal development and nation-building.

Stakeholders at the event agreed that cultural and sports exchanges remained vital instruments for strengthening Nigeria-China relations and creating new opportunities for cooperation in education, youth development, tourism and people-to-people engagement.