Kenya: COFEK Seeks Ouster of Education PS Julius Bitok, Cites Passport Scandal Allegations

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) has petitioned the Public Service Commission (PSC) to initiate proceedings for the removal of Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, citing what it terms as breaches of constitutional values, integrity concerns, and failures in public administration.

In a petition filed on Tuesday, the consumer lobby group asked the PSC to investigate Bitok's conduct both during his tenure as Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services and in his current role at the State Department for Basic Education.

The petition is grounded on constitutional provisions relating to accountability, integrity, professionalism and public trust, as well as provisions of the Public Service Commission Act and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

At the centre of the petition are claims that Bitok, while serving as Immigration PS, presided over a department that allegedly issued Kenyan passports and identity documents to foreign nationals, including individuals linked to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a group that has faced international sanctions.

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COFEK argues that the alleged issuance of travel documents to foreign nationals raises serious national security and governance concerns and warrants investigation by relevant state agencies.

"His tenure at Immigration is now directly associated with a passport issuance scandal of national security dimensions, attracting adverse international commentary and implicating Kenya in the facilitation of sanctions evasion."

"His management of Basic Education has been characterized by absence, parliamentary disdain, and failure to implement oversight systems that could have prevented billions in capitation fraud."

The federation further contends that Bitok's tenure in the education sector has been marked by weaknesses in oversight, including alleged failures to address ghost school and ghost learner payments as well as inadequate enforcement of school safety measures.

According to the petition, these shortcomings have contributed to concerns over the management of public resources and the safety of learners in schools across the country.

COFEK also accuses the Principal Secretary of engaging in political activities that it says are incompatible with the constitutional requirement for impartiality in the public service.

The organization argues that the cumulative allegations demonstrate conduct that falls short of the standards expected of a holder of the office of Principal Secretary under Articles 73, 75 and 232 of the Constitution.

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Among the remedies sought, COFEK wants the PSC to commence formal removal proceedings against Bitok, suspend him from office pending investigations, and order a comprehensive integrity audit of the State Department for Basic Education.

The federation has also called for investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) into allegations relating to the issuance of passports and identity documents during Bitok's tenure at the Immigration Department.

In the petition signed by Secretary General Stephen Mutoro, COFEK says it is acting in the public interest and in line with its mandate to promote accountability and protect citizens from failures in public institutions.