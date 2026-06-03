South Africa: Bafana World Cup Visa Bungle Latest in Long List of Safa Snafus

2 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

The departure of Bafana Bafana for their Fifa World Cup base camp in Mexico was supposed to be about the country's first appearance at the tournament in 16 years, something this crop of players fought hard to achieve. Instead, the South African Football Association has snatched the spotlight with yet another episode of administrative ineptitude.

"Safa apologises to the nation for these unexpected travel delays and would like to thank the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for their assistance, as well as the US Consulate in Johannesburg, who went beyond their call of duty over the weekend to ensure that the visas were issued for all our players to travel."

This was part of the South African Football Association's (Safa's) statement after their visa bungle, which disrupted Bafana Bafana's travel plans for their first Fifa World Cup appearance in 16 years. The South African senior men's national team was scheduled to travel to Mexico on Sunday, 31 May.

The Mexicans are co-hosts of the latest instalment of the tournament, which will feature 48 teams for the first time. They stage this World Cup alongside the neighbouring US, and Canada. South Africa's base for the group stages of the 2026 edition of the global soccer spectacle will be in Pachuca, Mexico.

However, the team could not travel as planned because Safa botched the visa application process. This left the team grounded. They managed to depart on Monday, 1 June. Nevertheless, not everyone could depart then, including assistant coach Helman Mkhalele and head of...

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