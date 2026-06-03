South Africa: After the Bell - Are We Past the Point of Peak Chocolate?

2 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

Only a fool would write off chocolate entirely, but the rising demand for healthier snacking and Tiger Brands reducing its chocolate slab production point to a significant change in consumer tastes and market dynamics.

My family can sometimes be divided along particular lines.

There is an unfortunate division along the lines of Star Wars and Star Trek. Those on the dark side have yet to properly understand how a teleporter is infinitely more powerful than a lightsaber.

There are also those cultists who believe a phone is not a phone without the "i", and those sensible people who are not paranoid about Android.

Chocolate is a great bringer of family peace in these moments.

Those who support Star Wars and Star Trek can both align on a 5 Star bar. There is plenty of space for Peppermint Crisp. Even the person who likes nuts in their chocolate (gross!) is given some space.

But it would seem that while those bars are doing quite nicely, in fact the people who make the bigger chocolate slabs are under a lot of pressure.

Tiger Brands confirmed on Monday, June 1 that they're selling the equipment that makes Beacon chocolates and sweets, but keeping the bars.

Their CEO, Tjaart Kruger, told The Money Show that the bigger slabs have been "very unprofitable" for quite some time. The assorted chocolates and Easter Eggs have been losing money too....

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