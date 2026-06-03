Africa: Tanzania's Issa Chole Named TotalEnergies Man of the Competition At U-17 Afcon Morocco 2026

Tanzania midfielder Issa Mussa Chole has been named theTotalEnergies Man of the Competition at the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON, Morocco 2026, after playing a key role in the Serengeti Boys' historic run to the final.

Chole was one of the driving forces of a Tanzanian side that exceeded expectations, reached the final for the first time and gave East African football one of its proudest moments at continental youth level.

Although Tanzania were beaten by Senegal on penalties in Tuesday's final, Chole's consistency, maturity and influence across the tournament earned him the competition's top individual honour.

His award capped a remarkable campaign for Tanzania, who also produced the tournament's Golden Boot winner in Dismas Shida Athanasi.

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Tanzania's journey in Morocco was one of the defining stories of the competition.

The Serengeti Boys topped their group, defeated Algeria in a dramatic quarter-final and then edged Egypt on penalties in the semi-finals to reach their first-ever CAF youth final.

At the heart of that run was Chole, whose work in midfield gave Tanzania balance, control and energy in some of their most difficult matches.

He was not only important with the ball, but also in the way he helped the team stay compact, disciplined and organised when under pressure.

In a tournament where Tanzania often had to defend for long spells before breaking quickly, Chole's understanding of space and ability to connect defence with attack became vital.

His performances reflected the collective identity coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu built throughout the campaign.

Tanzania were not a team based only on one individual. They succeeded through structure, hard work, unity and belief.

But Chole stood out because of his ability to influence the rhythm of matches and maintain composure in high-pressure situations.

His display in the semi-final against Egypt was particularly important as Tanzania held firm in a goalless draw before winning 4-3 on penalties.

That victory sent Tanzania into the final and confirmed their status as one of the tournament's major success stories.

Chole's recognition also underlines the strength of Tanzania's emerging generation.

Alongside Athanasi, goalkeeper Haji Abdullahi, captain Kassim Juma and other key players, he helped show that the country has a growing pool of young talent capable of competing at the highest level in Africa.

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For Tanzania, the tournament brought more than individual awards.

The Serengeti Boys secured qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup and reached a continental final, proving that East African teams can challenge traditional powerhouses when supported by preparation, discipline and clear development structures.

For Chole personally, the Best Player award marks a major early milestone in his football journey.

It recognises not only his technical quality, but also his intelligence, character and contribution to a team that captured attention across the continent.

Senegal left Morocco as champions after winning the final 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, but Tanzania also departed with pride, history and two of the tournament's major individual awards.

Athanasi finished as top scorer with three goals, while Chole was honoured as the standout player of the competition.

Together, their success reflected the wider impact of Tanzania's campaign.

Morocco 2026 may be remembered as the tournament in which Tanzania announced a new generation to African football.

At the centre of that story was Issa Mussa Chole, the Best Player of the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.