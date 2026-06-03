Kenyan-Built UrbanTok Promises What Global Platforms Haven't - Real Money for African Creators

Nairobi — A Kenyan technology company is betting that the future of Africa's creator economy will not be built in Silicon Valley but right here at home.

UrbanTok, a new social media platform launched during the Connected Africa Summit 2026 in Nairobi, is positioning itself as more than just another video-sharing app. Its promise is simple: help African creators earn money faster, easier, and more fairly.

The platform attracted attention during its launch, with more than 20 ICT ministers from across Africa attending the event alongside ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, and ICT Principal Secretary John Tanui.

For many of the leaders present, UrbanTok represents something bigger than a social media platform.

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It is an attempt to build an African-owned digital ecosystem where creators and businesses can keep more of the value they generate online.

A platform built for creators to earn

For years, African creators have helped global platforms generate billions of views and massive engagement.

From comedians in Nairobi and dancers in Lagos to filmmakers in Accra, African content continues to attract large audiences.

Yet many creators complain that despite the views, the earnings remain disappointingly low.

UrbanTok says it was created to solve that problem.

Unlike many foreign platforms where creators must hit high thresholds before accessing monetization programs, UrbanTok allows users to start earning from the beginning.

The platform currently offers eight different monetization channels including pay-per-view content, virtual gifting, UrbanDuka sales, UrbanLense services, crowdfunding, premium content subscriptions, advertising revenue sharing, and GameSpot competitions.

According to the company, creators do not have to depend on unpredictable algorithms to make money.

"Kenyan creators are tired of chasing views and getting nothing in return," the company says.

On many global platforms, visibility and earnings are heavily influenced by algorithms.

UrbanTok says its model focuses on rewarding creators based on the audiences they build and engage.

"If you have followers, you earn. Simple."

Fast local payments

One of UrbanTok's biggest selling points is its payment system.

Many African creators often face delays when receiving payments from international platforms.

Others struggle with high withdrawal limits, foreign transaction fees, or payment methods that are not fully integrated with local financial systems.

UrbanTok has chosen a different route.

Creators can receive payouts directly through M-PESA, Airtel Money, or local bank accounts.

The company says there are no complicated dollar conversions, lengthy waiting periods, or high payout thresholds.

"Creators get paid as soon as they earn," the platform says.

For many young Kenyans trying to turn content creation into a full-time career, that could be a major shift.

UrbanDuka takes away the business stress

The platform is also targeting thousands of young entrepreneurs who use social media to market products.

Many small online businesses struggle because of limited capital, stock management challenges, and costly delivery logistics.

UrbanTok says UrbanDuka was created to remove those barriers.

Through the feature, sellers can list products and market them directly to their followers while UrbanTok handles stock management and logistics.

Users do not need upfront capital, warehouse space, or delivery networks.

The goal is to allow entrepreneurs to focus on selling while the platform manages the operational side of the business.

For young people trying to build online businesses, the company believes this could significantly lower the barriers to entry.

Already showing results

UrbanTok says the platform is already gaining momentum.

Just one month after launch, it has attracted more than 30,000 daily active users, with creators already earning income through the various monetization tools available on the platform.

The company says growth has been driven by creators looking for alternatives to platforms that generate huge engagement but offer limited returns.

Chief Executive Officer Naftal Nyabuto believes the platform's success will depend on solving real problems faced by African creators.

"We're not a content-first platform with monetization tacked on. We're a monetization engine that happens to stream video," he said.

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More than hust another Social Media app

The strong backing from African policymakers reflects growing concern over how much value leaves the continent through foreign-owned digital platforms.

Every day, millions of Africans create content, generate engagement, and provide valuable user data.

Yet much of the revenue generated from that activity is earned elsewhere.

Supporters of UrbanTok believe African-owned platforms can help reverse that trend by keeping more jobs, revenue, and opportunities within local economies.

That is why many leaders at the Connected Africa Summit viewed the launch as a step toward greater digital sovereignty and economic empowerment.

For Kenya's growing community of creators, influencers, online traders, and digital entrepreneurs, the message from UrbanTok is straightforward:

This is a platform built in Africa, for Africans and one designed to put money directly into the hands of the people who create, sell, and innovate online.