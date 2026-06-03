Zimbabwe: Truth Meets Humour - As Tinaye Wayne Prepares for Nothing to Hide Comedy Show

AFTER sometime off stage, stand-up comedian Tinaye Wayne says he is ready for his Nothing to Hide Comedy show that is on this Saturday at Reps Theatre in Harare.

Popular for his character as Tyson Million on Gazaland Police Station, Wayne had been behind the camera for just about a year now, involved in productions such as The Bachelors.

He has also presented Magamba TV's satire filled news piece The Week.

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You've seen him host #TheWeek. You've laughed at him on Gazaland Police. You have caught his skits on Magamba TV. Now it's time to experience @Tinayechiketa live &unfiltered this Saturday at the #NothingToHide Comedy TourLet the people laugh📍Reps Theatre📆 06 June 🎟️ $10 pic.twitter.com/9MdizXK1lx-- #Magambatv (@MagambaTV) June 2, 2026

This show is part of the Nothing to Hide Comedy Tour that will take him to Bulawayo, late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi's Pakare Paye, Birmingham and Manchester in the United Kingdom.

"They say good comedy comes from the truth, so my truth is coming out on Saturday, all of it," said Wayne.

"After sometime off stage, I am back., I am super excited and hoping to have a great time on Saturday."

Social media is already abuzz in anticipation of a night filled with laughter, catchy phrases and jaw dropping revelations.

Added Wayne: "I have challenged myself to be more honest and fearless with my material.

"There is nothing like hearing people laugh in real time and knowing you are the one doing a great job of making them laugh. That is the magic of stand-up comedy."